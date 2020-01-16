United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres travelled from Portugal to France on Monday, 13 January.

In the city of Pau, he participated in a working dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and took part in a summit with the leaders of the G5 Sahel countries — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security/Vice-President of the European Commission; Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; and Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie also attended the dinner, which addressed the crisis in the Sahel by strengthening international engagement and collaboration on security, humanitarian and development issues.

The Secretary-General travelled back to New York on Tuesday, 14 January.