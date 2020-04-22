  1. Home
Press Release
SG/SM/20055
22 April 2020

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the beginning of Ramadan, in New York, today:

I extend my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.

This will, of course, be a very different Ramadan.  Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.  Meanwhile, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around.

I recently called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy — the virus.  I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Qur’an, “and if they incline to peace, then incline to it”.

Ramadan is also about supporting the most vulnerable.  I thank Governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity — a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19.

Once again, my best wishes to all for mercy, solidarity and compassion in these trying times.

