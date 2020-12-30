Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on Yemen Airport after Cabinet’s Arrival

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the deplorable attack on Aden airport shortly after the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni cabinet, which killed and wounded dozens of people. He extends his profound condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people and Government of Yemen. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the United Nations to support efforts to resume a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process to reach an inclusive, negotiated settlement to the conflict.