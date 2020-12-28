Secretary-General, Taking Note of 15-Year Sentence for Mahmoud Bazzi, Welcomes Lebanon’s Resolve to Seek Justice in Peacekeepers’ Deaths

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the verdict of 22 December by Lebanon’s Permanent Military Court convicting Mahmoud Bazzi and sentencing him to 15 years for the kidnapping and killing of two United Nations peacekeepers and causing serious injury to a third peacekeeper in April 1980.

The Secretary-General welcomes the determination of the authorities of Lebanon to bring to justice those responsible for serious crimes, including attacks against United Nations personnel.