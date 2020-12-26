Ahead of Elections in Niger, Secretary-General Calls on National Stakeholders to Ensure Polls Are Conducted Inclusively, Peacefully

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

On the eve of the legislative and presidential elections in Niger, the Secretary-General commends the Government and the people of Niger for their efforts to ensure the timely holding of elections despite significant security and humanitarian challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recalling the peaceful conduct of the 13 December local elections, he calls on all national stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in an inclusive, peaceful and safe manner. He urges the security forces to make every effort to protect the civilian population as they cast their vote.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to accompany the country’s efforts to promote democracy and sustainable development.