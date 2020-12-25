Strongly Condemning Killing of Three Peacekeepers in Central African Republic, Secretary-General Calls on Authorities to Investigate These Heinous Attacks

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attacks by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defence and security forces, and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Dékoa, Kémo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture. Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded in Dékoa.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers, as well as to the people and Government of Burundi. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the continued commitment of the United Nations, working closely with national, regional and international partners, to support efforts to advance peace and stability in the Central African Republic.