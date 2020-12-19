Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attacks in Somalia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack that took place in Galkayo on 18 December, which resulted in many casualties.

He extends his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He hopes that the perpetrators of this attack will be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the full commitment of the United Nations to support the people and Government of Somalia in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime towards building a stable, peaceful and prosperous country.