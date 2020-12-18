Condemning Escalating Violence in Central African Republic, Secretary-General Calls on All Actors to Urgently End Hostilities, Work towards Holding Peaceful Elections

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been following reports of increasing tensions in the Central African Republic with growing concern.

He condemns the escalating violence and calls on all actors to urgently cease hostile actions and work towards ensuring conditions conducive to the holding of credible, inclusive and peaceful elections on 27 December. The Secretary-General invites them to refrain from disinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence.

The Secretary-General calls upon all political stakeholders to resolve their differences peacefully, in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of the Central African people who have for too long suffered from violence and instability.

The Secretary-General further calls on signatory parties to strictly implement the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation signed in February 2019, and refrain from any action that could undermine national stability and the holding of elections.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to work closely with national, regional and international partners, to support the people and Government of the Central African Republic in their efforts to advance peace and ensure a peaceful democratic process.