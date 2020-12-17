Deeply Saddened by Death of Flavio Cotti, Secretary-General Recognizes Former Swiss Confederation President for Helping Lead Switzerland into United Nations System

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the death of Flavio Cotti, former President of the Swiss Confederation. Mr. Cotti led a meaningful life dedicated to public service, which benefited not only the citizens of Switzerland but those across Europe and elsewhere. A strong believer and staunch advocate of multilateralism, he helped to lead Switzerland into the United Nations, with Geneva continuing to serve as a beacon of the international system.

The Secretary-General wishes to convey his sincere condolences to Mr. Cotti’s family and the people and Government of Switzerland.