The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of His Excellency, the Right Honourable Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini. The Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the family of Prime Minister Dlamini, His Majesty King Mswati III, the Government and the people of Eswatini.