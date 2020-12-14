Secretary-General, Commemorating Albania’s 65-Year Membership of United Nations, Hails Country’s Commitment to Multilateralism, Cooperation

Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message on the sixty-fifth anniversary of Albania’s membership in the United Nations, today:

I congratulate the people of Albania on the sixty-fifth anniversary of the country’s membership in the United Nations.

Albania can be proud of its contribution to our Organization. Its commitment to multilateralism, as currently illustrated by the vice-presidency of the General Assembly, has been longstanding. I would like to also acknowledge Albania’s successful Chairmanship-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe during this challenging year.

This anniversary is a timely occasion to reaffirm our long-standing cooperation. Albania was among the first countries to adopt the “Delivering as One” framework, an important step towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. I also welcome Albania’s alignment of its national priorities and its European aspirations with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Let me express my admiration for the remarkable resilience of the people of Albania in overcoming the impact of the devastating earthquake of November 2019.

As we commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, and as we strive to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency and continue our efforts to uphold the vision of the Charter, I look forward to pursuing our collaboration to tackle the many challenges we are facing together, at home and globally.