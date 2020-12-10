International Solidarity Critical for Preserving Democratic Values, Human Rights amid COVID-19, Climate Emergency, Secretary-General Tells Bali Democracy Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the open session of the Bali Democracy Forum, in Indonesia today:

Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Ibu Retno Marsudi, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am pleased to send my greetings to the Bali Democracy Forum.

Let me begin by thanking Indonesia for its commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, including as a current member of the United Nations Security Council.

This year, as the United Nations marks its seventy‑fifth anniversary, Indonesia celebrates its seventy‑fifth anniversary of independence. A proud nation founded on the principle of unity in diversity that has forged a path to democracy and tolerance.

But we mark these milestones at a time of great challenge. Inequalities are growing everywhere. The climate emergency threatens our shared future. And a microscopic virus has shaken humanity to its core.

The COVID‑19 pandemic has exposed deep fragilities. But we must not let it undermine democratic values, threaten human rights or be used to restrict civic space. Civil society, media and science must be part of the solution. And we must do more — much more — to ensure equality and expand opportunity for women. Now is the time to move our world forward without leaving anyone behind.

Excellencies:

The Bali Democracy Forum underscores the importance of the guiding values of freedom, inclusion and respect for one another. International solidarity and political leadership are critical. Together, let us work for peace, sustainable development and human rights for all.

I wish you great success. Thank you.