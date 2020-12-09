Condemning Kinshasa Violence, Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful Dialogue to Resolve Political Differences in Democratic Republic of Congo

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the violent incidents that took place over the past two days in and around the Palais du Peuple in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. He calls upon all political actors to resolve their differences peacefully, through dialogue, in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of the Congolese people.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations will continue to support the Congolese Government and people in their efforts to build stable and functioning institutions to address the security, health and socioeconomic challenges the country is facing.