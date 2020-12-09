Organization Builds on Past Efforts in Tackling Crises, from COVID-19 to Conflict, Secretary-General Tells Association of Former Civil Servants Anniversary Event

Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message marking the fiftieth anniversary of the Association of Former International Civil Servants, in New York today:

I congratulate the Association of Former International Civil Servants (AFICS) in New York as you mark the fiftieth anniversary of your organization.

We who work at the United Nations today to advance the objectives of the Charter are keenly aware that we are building on the contributions of the dedicated colleagues who came before us. We thank you for your commitment and are grateful for your ongoing efforts in your daily lives to carry United Nations ideals into your communities, and to be a source of insight for others. In that way you are still serving the causes we hold dear.

As the United Nations marks its own milestone — 75 years since its founding — the world faces grave challenges, from COVID-19 to climate change to rising global divisions. Yet, this is also an era of great opportunity.

International cooperation has a solid record of achievement across the decades and is more important than ever as we strive to build a peaceful future for all on a healthy planet.

Thank you again to AFICS and to all of you for your outstanding service and ongoing support.