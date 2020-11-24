Secretary-General Urges Civilian Protection, Humanitarian Access in Ethiopia, amid Reports of Potential Military Offensive against Tigray Regional Capital

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned over the unfolding situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and its surrounding area. Amid reports of a potential military offensive into the regional capital of Mekelle, he urges the leaders of Ethiopia to do everything possible to protect civilians, uphold human rights and ensure humanitarian access for the provision of much-needed assistance. He also calls for the free and safe movement of people searching for safety and assistance, regardless of their ethnic identity, across both national and international borders.

The Secretary‑General reiterates the full support of the United Nations to the initiative of the Chairperson of the African Union, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, to facilitate peaceful solutions. He urges all parties to seize this opportunity to de-escalate tensions.