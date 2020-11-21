Condemning Rocket Attacks in Kabul, Secretary-General Says Upcoming Afghanistan Peace Conference Chance to Renew Efforts towards Peaceful, Prosperous Country

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the rocket attacks in Kabul today which resulted in the death and injury of many civilians. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General underlines the urgency of ending the violence in Afghanistan. He hopes the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations can swiftly achieve a de‑escalation of the conflict and cessation of attacks in order to save lives. The upcoming Afghanistan 2020 Conference on 23 and 24 November, co‑hosted by Afghanistan, Finland and the United Nations, is an opportunity to renew commitments to the peaceful development and future prosperity of the country.