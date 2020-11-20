Calling for Mutual Respect During Burkina Faso General Elections, Secretary-General Urges Security Forces to Protect Civilians

The following statement was issued by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On the eve of the general elections, the Secretary-General commends the Government, the political leaders and people of Burkina Faso for upholding an atmosphere of mutual respect throughout the electoral process, despite the challenges facing the country. He calls on all stakeholders to maintain this posture and ensure that the polls are concluded in an inclusive, credible and peaceful manner.

The Secretary-General urges the security forces to make every effort to protect civilians across the country as they cast their votes and to act in accordance with the law.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support national efforts to consolidate democratic governance, promote social cohesion and achieve sustainable development.