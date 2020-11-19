More Inclusive, Sustainable World Hinges on Promoting Female Leadership in All Sectors, Secretary-General Tells Women’s Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society, “Beyond Recovery: Designing an Inclusive World”, held in Paris and online today:

I send my warmest wishes to this first virtual Women’s Forum meeting, on shaping an inclusive response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic. From job losses to rising rates of domestic violence and a sharp increase in unpaid care work, the impact of COVID-19 has been devastating for women’s rights and gender equality.

Women are leading the response, keeping families, communities and economies running. Women leaders are winning praise for their decisiveness, competence and compassion. But, women occupy just a fraction of decision-making and leadership roles, in health care, Government and business.

To build a more equal, inclusive and sustainable world, we need more women in leadership roles, in all sectors. We need stronger measures to make sure women are included, wherever decisions are made. We need women’s full contributions to make a strong recovery from this pandemic and build a better future for all.

I wish you the very best for successful and fruitful discussions.