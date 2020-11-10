Strongly Condemning ‘Wanton Brutality’ of Reported Massacres in Northern Mozambique, Secretary-General Urges Authorities to Investigate, Hold Perpetrators Accountable

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is shocked over recent reports of massacres by non-State armed groups in several villages in northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, including the reported beheading and kidnapping of women and children. He strongly condemns this wanton brutality.

The Secretary-General urges the country’s authorities to conduct an investigation into these incidents and to hold those responsible to account. He calls on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support the people and Government of Mozambique in urgently addressing immediate humanitarian needs and efforts to uphold human rights, promote development and prevent the spread of violent extremism.