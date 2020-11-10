Faith, Feminism Go Hand-in-Hand, Secretary-General Tells Inaugural Women’s Assembly, Advocates Interreligious Dialogue as Key to Building Peace

Following are UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ remarks for the opening of the first Assembly on Women, Faith and Diplomacy: “Keeping Faith and Transforming Tomorrow”, held today:

I send my warmest greetings to this first Assembly on Women, Faith and Diplomacy. This is an important opportunity to link faith-based organizations and communities with women’s mediation networks and leaders.

Around the world, women of all religions have a long history of working for peace in their communities and countries. Too often, their efforts are marginalized, and they are excluded from formal mediation efforts.

Today, faith leaders have a more important role than ever in building peace through interreligious dialogue. But without women’s full participation and leadership, that dialogue is incomplete, and peace is less sustainable.

I commend the organizers of this Assembly for making these connections, and contributing to a more equal, inclusive, peaceful and resilient world. I look to a future where faith and feminism go hand-in-hand, and where faith-based organizations are alliances for peace and progress. I wish you all the best in your discussions.