Secretary-General Voices Solidarity with Those Affected by Hurricane Eta in Central America

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary General is saddened by the loss of life and destruction of property caused by Hurricane Eta in Central America. This natural disaster is occurring just as the entire region grapples with the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Governments of the region. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary‑General commends the efforts of all those working hard to bring relief to people across the region. He expresses his solidarity with the Governments of the region and reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to work with them as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this disaster.