Press Release
SG/SM/20393
2 November 2020

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attacks in Vienna, Voices Solidarity with Government, People of Austria

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with utmost concern the still‑evolving situation in Vienna’s city centre, where violent attacks in several places have been reported today, with at least one bystander killed and several others wounded, including members of the security forces.  He extends his deep condolences to the family of the victim and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns these attacks and reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Austria.

Austria
