Secretary-General Calls Republic of Korea’s Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 Positive Step towards Carbon-Neutral, Climate-Resilient World

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is very encouraged by President Moon Jae-in’s announcement of the Republic of Korea’s commitment to get to net-zero emissions by 2050. This is a very positive step in the right direction after the Republic of Korea’s exemplary Green New Deal, which was announced in July.

With this announcement, the Republic of Korea, the world's eleventh largest economy and sixth largest exporter, joins a growing group of major economies committed to lead by example in building a sustainable, carbon-neutral and climate-resilient world by 2050.

The Secretary-General now looks forward to the concrete policy measures that will be proposed and implemented to reach this goal. This includes the Republic of Korea submitting in time for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) a revised 2030 nationally determined contribution which is more ambitious and consistent with its new commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.