Secretary-General Urges United Republic of Tanzania Stakeholders to Ensure Peaceful, Inclusive Participation in Upcoming Elections

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

As Tanzanians prepare to take part in the general elections scheduled for 28 October, the Secretary‑General calls on all national stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in an inclusive and peaceful manner. In this regard, the Secretary‑General recalls that an inclusive electoral process and a broad, effective participation of political parties and their candidates, particularly women, remain essential for safeguarding the progress made by the United Republic of Tanzania in consolidating stability, democracy and sustainable development.

The Secretary-General urges all political leaders and their supporters to participate in this exercise peacefully and refrain from violence. He further calls on the authorities to provide a safe and secure environment, which will allow Tanzanians to exercise their civil and political rights.

The Secretary‑General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to promote sustainable development and build a prosperous future.