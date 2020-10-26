Secretary-General Says Japan’s Commitment to Achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 Shows Leadership in Building Carbon-Neutral, Climate-Resilient World

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is very encouraged by Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s announcement of Japan’s commitment to get to net‑zero emissions by 2050, which is a very significant positive development and hereby expresses his appreciation for Prime Minister Suga’s leadership.

With this announcement Japan, the world’s third largest economy, joins a growing group of major economies committed to lead by example in building a sustainable, carbon‑neutral and climate‑resilient world by 2050.

The Secretary-General now looks forward to the concrete policy measures that will be proposed and implemented to reach this goal, that can help other countries define their own strategies.

He also looks forward to Japan’s submitting a revised 2030 nationally determined contribution which is ambitious and consistent with its new commitment in time for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The Secretary-General has no doubt that Japan has all the necessary technological, financial and engineering tools to get to net‑zero emissions by 2050. He is confident that Japan will also assist developing countries to reach that same objective, including through technological assistance and its public and private financing for renewable energy.