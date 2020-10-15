Young People Have Central Role to Play in Efforts for Better Recovery, Secretary-General Says, in Video Remarks to Y20 Summit

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Y20 Summit, being held from 15-17 October:

It is a pleasure to greet the Y20 Summit and to welcome youth delegates from across the G20 (Group of 20) countries.

Today the world is facing multiple challenges. The climate crisis is escalating rapidly, leading to extreme weather, food insecurity and population displacements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused global suffering, upended economies and disrupted education. The pandemic has also exposed systemic injustices. And young people are among those most affected.

As the world strives to recover better, young people have a central role to play. Already, you are on the front lines of movements for sustainable development, climate action, gender equality and racial justice. The decisions we make during this Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals will be critical to the future of people and planet.

We cannot go back to a pre-pandemic world of poverty, inequality and conflict. We must rebuild sustainably, by raising ambition on climate mitigation, adaptation and finance, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The United Nations is strongly committed to standing with you and building equal partnerships with young people. We are here to listen, learn and support you every step of the way in shaping a better future for all.

Thank you.