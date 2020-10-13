Current, Reliable, Trusted Data Core to Evidence-Based Policymaking, Driving Needed Transformations, Says Secretary-General, Marking World Statistics Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Statistics Day, observed on 20 October:

I wish everyone around the world a data‑rich World Statistics Day!

Statistics are fundamental for evidence-based policymaking. Current, reliable, timely and trusted data help us to understand the changing world in which we live and to drive the transformations that are needed, leaving no one behind. The coronavirus pandemic has further elevated the importance of data to save lives and recover better.

Our recently launched “Data Strategy for Action by Everyone, Everywhere” is an agenda for data-driven efforts to provide greater insight, impact and integrity as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

This Day is an opportunity to recognize the statisticians worldwide who work to provide reliable data, adhere to the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics and build more resilient and insightful data ecosystems.

On World Statistics Day, let us commit to invest in and support the vital role of data in meeting the challenges of our time. Thank you.