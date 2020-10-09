Secretary-General Urges More Investment in Policies to Protect Nature, Wildlife, Biodiversity, in Message for World Migratory Bird Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on World Migratory Bird Day, observed on 10 October:

The theme of this year’s World Migratory Bird Day is “Birds connect our world”. As they travel the globe, migratory birds lift our spirits and remind us of nature, connecting people, ecosystems and nations.

Yet, our continued encroachment on nature and the destruction of vital habitats are putting many migratory birds as well as other wild animals at risk of extinction.

Our attack on nature is also having devastating, long-lasting consequences on human health, our economies and societies.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest example of a disease spreading from wild sources to humanity. It has clearly shown the extent to which all life on our planet is interconnected and how human health is intimately linked to the health of our planet.

World Migratory Bird Day is an opportunity to appreciate migratory birds and the Earth’s natural cycles that are so important for human well-being.

As we work towards a post-2020 biodiversity framework, protecting migratory species and their habitats is crucial. We have a collective responsibility to protect all life on Earth and to work together as a community of nations to tackle the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.

As we work together to recover from the pandemic, let us use the response to invest in nature and adopt policies that will build a more resilient and sustainable world.