Concerned by Planned Opening of Varosha Coastline, Secretary-General Stresses Need to Avoid Unilateral Actions That Could Trigger Tensions

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned by the announcement made today on the opening of the beach/coastline of Varosha. He recalls that the position of the United Nations on Varosha remains unchanged and is guided by relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General stresses the need to avoid any unilateral actions that could trigger tensions on the island and undermine the return to dialogue or the future success of talks. He calls on all parties to engage in dialogue in order to resolve their differences, and reiterates his readiness to bring the parties together.