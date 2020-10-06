Secretary-General Urges Restraint in Kyrgyz Republic Following Deadly Protests

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is closely monitoring the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic, where protests erupted yesterday in the aftermath of the 4 October parliamentary elections, reportedly leaving one person dead and over 100 injured.

The Secretary‑General regrets the loss of life and urges all involved to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from violence.

The Secretary-General encourages all Kyrgyz actors to engage in dialogue and agree on a way forward within the constitutional framework. The United Nations stands ready to support all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution of the current situation, including through the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.