Secretary-General, in Observance Message, Applauds Postal Workers for Helping Save Lives by Delivering Essential Supplies, Tending to Elderly amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message for World Post Day, observed on 9 October:

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every aspect of our lives, testing us all.

Throughout these difficult times, I have found inspiration in the essential workers who have kept our communities and societies running smoothly in extremely difficult circumstances. I offer my sincere thanks to the world’s postal workers who have continued to deliver during days of trial and challenge.

These workers have risked much, and they have delivered more than mail. Postal workers have launched innovative community services, tending to older people and those who are socially isolated. They have delivered life‑saving medicines and equipment, and helped ensure that food parcels and funds reach those in need. Their dedication, innovation and creativity has undoubtedly helped save lives.

On World Post Day, I thank postal workers and postal operators for your efforts, particularly during the COVID‑19 pandemic. The United Nations will continue to build on our partnership with you and the Universal Postal Union in our efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.