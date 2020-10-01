Secretary-General Welcomes Agreement to Start Talks on Delineation of Land, Maritime Borders Between Israel, Lebanon

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcements of an agreement to launch talks on the delineation of land and maritime boundaries between Lebanon and Israel, to be hosted by the United Nations at the premises of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura.

The Secretary-General acknowledges the sustained diplomatic efforts of the United States to facilitate this agreement.

The United Nations, through its representatives, will remain fully committed to supporting the process as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate.