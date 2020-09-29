Secretary-General Mourns Ruler of Kuwait, Describing Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as Distinguished Statesman, Outstanding Humanitarian

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait.

His Highness was a distinguished statesman and an outstanding humanitarian who contributed to building bridges of understanding in the Gulf region and beyond. In so doing, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad earned international recognition for his wisdom, generosity and achievements in State-building and preventive diplomacy. A notable leader, he was held in high esteem by the people of Kuwait.

As a close friend of the United Nations, His Highness always sought to strengthen relations for the shared goal of sustaining peace and stability in the region and around the world.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of His Highness and to the Government and people of Kuwait.