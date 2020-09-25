Eliminating Nuclear Weapons Remains Top United Nations Priority, Secretary-General Reminds States, in Message on Test-Ban Treaty's Early Entry into Force

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, today:

The United Nations was founded in the same year as the world’s first nuclear test, which was swiftly followed by the devastating nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The elimination of nuclear weapons has therefore been one of our top priorities from the start.

The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty is an essential element of a world free from nuclear weapons. It delegitimizes nuclear tests, reinforcing norms against the development and use of nuclear weapons, and is an effective barrier against nuclear proliferation.

I repeat my call on States that have not signed or ratified the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty to do so immediately; and on all States to renew efforts for the entry into force of this essential Treaty, which is long overdue.