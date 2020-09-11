Secretary-General Condemns Attacks against Journalists, Calls for Accountability

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is appalled at the continued and increased numbers of attacks against journalists and media workers around the world. The recent killing of Julio Valdivia Rodríguez, a journalist at a newspaper in the state of Veracruz, Mexico, is yet another example of the hazardous and difficult conditions in which many journalists work globally.

The Secretary-General condemns all attacks and killings of journalists and calls on the respective authorities to ensure that they are thoroughly investigated and that those responsible are held accountable.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call that a free press is essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights. No democracy can function without press freedom, which is the cornerstone of trust between people and their institutions. When media workers are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price.