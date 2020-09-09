Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack on Convoy of Afghanistan’s First Vice-President

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Kabul on the official convoy of First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country and reaffirms the United Nations commitment to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour.