4 September 2020

Secretary-General Welcomes Joint Agreement on Principles as ‘Positive Step’ Following Signing of New Sudan Peace Accord Earlier This Week

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing on 3 September of a joint agreement on principles by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Abdelaziz al-Hilu.  He considers this agreement a positive step, especially in the context of the initialling of the peace agreement between the Government, the Sudan Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA)-Minni Minnawi faction earlier this week.

The Secretary-General remains fully committed to supporting all efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the Sudan.  The Secretary-General also calls on the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdul Wahid al-Nur to join the peace process so that a comprehensive solution can be found.

