Secretary-General Welcomes Joint Agreement on Principles as ‘Positive Step’ Following Signing of New Sudan Peace Accord Earlier This Week

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing on 3 September of a joint agreement on principles by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Abdelaziz al-Hilu. He considers this agreement a positive step, especially in the context of the initialling of the peace agreement between the Government, the Sudan Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA)-Minni Minnawi faction earlier this week.

The Secretary-General remains fully committed to supporting all efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the Sudan. The Secretary-General also calls on the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdul Wahid al-Nur to join the peace process so that a comprehensive solution can be found.