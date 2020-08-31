Secretary-General Welcomes Peace Agreement in Sudan, Marking Start of New Era

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes today’s initialling in Juba of a peace agreement between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front and Sudan Liberation Army led by Minni Minawi.

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of the Sudan for this historic achievement and commends the parties to the negotiations for their political will and determination in working towards the common objective of peace. He also thanks the Government of South Sudan and President Salva Kiir for their important role in facilitating the talks. The Secretary-General calls on the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North–Abdelaziz Al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement–Abdul Wahid al-Nur to join the peace process.

The Secretary-General is fully committed to supporting the implementation of this agreement, which marks the start of a new era for the people of the Sudan and for people living in Darfur and the Two Areas, in particular. This will require sustained commitment and collaboration between the parties and the people of the Sudan. The United Nations, through United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), and in partnership with the African Union, will offer support, as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate, to the implementation of this and future peace agreements during the transition period. The United Nations will also support Sudanese stakeholders in longer-term peacebuilding efforts aimed at achieving accountability and consolidating peace and security gains.