Secretary-General Welcomes Calls for Ceasefire, End to Hostilities in Libya

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the calls for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities in Libya, which were announced in separate statements today by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh.

The Secretary-General hopes the calls for a ceasefire will be respected immediately by armed forces from both sides and that its implementation will be taken up quickly within the United Nations-facilitated 5+5 Joint Military Commission. He also welcomes the call for an end to the blockage of oil production.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to engage constructively in an inclusive political process based on the Berlin Conference outcomes and United Nations Security Council resolution 2510 (2020).