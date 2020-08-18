Condemning Military Mutiny in Mali, Secretary-General Demands Immediate Release of Arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Cabinet Members

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the unfolding developments in Mali, including the military mutiny which culminated in the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his Government earlier today in Bamako.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali. To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet.

The Secretary-General reiterates his calls for a negotiated solution and peaceful resolution of their differences. He expresses his full support to the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis in Mali, including through the good offices of his Special Representative.

The Secretary-General urges all stakeholders, particularly the defence and security forces, to exercise maximum restraint and uphold the human rights and individual freedoms of all Malians.