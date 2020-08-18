Secretary-General Expresses Concern over Pre-Election Violence in Côte d’Ivoire

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the presidential election scheduled for 31 October.

The Secretary-General is concerned about the violent events reported in the country over the past few days, which led to the death of several people in Daoukro, Bonoua and Gagnoa. He extends his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a prompt recovery for the injured.

The Secretary-General urges all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences and to create an environment conducive for a peaceful, inclusive and credible election. He reassures the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire of the continued support of the United Nations.