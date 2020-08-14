Secretary-General Spotlights Peaceful Expression Rights amid Demonstrations in Belarus

The following statement was issued by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Belarus.

He underlines the importance of enabling all Belarusians to exercise their civil and political rights. This includes expressing their views peacefully in accordance with the law. Authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrations. Allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people under detention must be thoroughly investigated.

The Secretary-General calls on Belarusians to address post-election grievances through dialogue to preserve peace in the country.