Secretary-General Welcomes Joint Statement Suspending Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank, Expresses Hope for Renewed Talks towards Two-State Solution

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Today’s joint statement by United States President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, suspends Israeli annexation plans over parts of the occupied West Bank, something the Secretary-General has consistently called for. Annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution.

The Secretary-General welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two State-solution in line with relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

Peace in the Middle East is more important than ever as the region confronts the grave threats of COVID-19 and radicalization. The Secretary-General will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability.