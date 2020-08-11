Secretary-General Calls on Protest Organizers in Bolivia to Allow Aid Delivery, Welcoming Readiness of Government, Political Parties for Dialogue

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with concern recent developments in Bolivia. He calls on the organizers of the protests to ensure the safe passage of ambulances, oxygen and medicines and allow the delivery of goods and services essential to the population.

The Secretary-General welcomes the readiness of the Executive, the Plurinational Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, as well as political parties and social organizations, to enter into dialogue in order to resolve the political, social, economic and health challenges facing Bolivia. He urges continued restraint to avoid escalation and calls upon all social and political leaders to contribute to the preservation of peace.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the support of the United Nations to the holding of transparent, credible and inclusive elections and to the full respect for the civil and political rights of all Bolivians.