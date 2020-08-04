Secretary-General Expresses Condolences to People, Government of Lebanon Following ‘Horrific’ Explosions

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time and is actively assisting in the response to this incident.