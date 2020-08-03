Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Lake Chad Basin

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the heinous attacks against civilians in the Lac Province of Chad and the Far North region of Cameroon on 31 July and 2 August, respectively. The attacks led to the killing and abduction of many civilians, including women, children and displaced people who had fled violence.

Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable. International human rights law and international humanitarian law must be fully respected and all civilians in Cameroon and Chad must be protected.

The United Nations remains steadfast in its support to the countries of the Lake Chad Basin in their efforts to overcome the scourge of terrorism, and address the security, political, humanitarian and socioeconomic challenges in the region.