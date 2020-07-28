Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, in New York today:

We are in a climate emergency. We do not have the luxury of time. We need urgent action now to recover better from COVID-19, to confront injustice and inequality and address climate disruption.

We have seen young people on the front lines of climate action, showing us what bold leadership looks like. From school strikes to demonstrations to new innovations, we have seen the power of young people to create change.

We need to build on this momentum. That is why I am launching my Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change today to provide perspectives, ideas and solutions that will help us scale up climate action.

I urge young people everywhere to keep driving climate action forward. We need you more than ever.