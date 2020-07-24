The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former President of the United Republic of Tanzania Benjamin William Mkapa. At this time of loss, the Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the family of the former President as well as to the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Former President Mkapa was a statesman, an experienced diplomat and a respected regional peacemaker and advocate of reconciliation. He was instrumental in facilitating the mediation for the East African Community-led inter-Burundian dialogue, under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and was part of the African Union’s Panel of Eminent African Personalities that brokered an agreement following the disputed 2007-2008 general elections in Kenya. He was also a member of the Panel of Eminent Persons appointed by the Secretary-General to review and enhance the role of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).