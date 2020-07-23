The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the agreement reached during yesterday’s meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group regarding additional measures aimed at ensuring a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. He calls on all parties to fully abide by the agreed terms and focus efforts on the protection of civilians who continue to suffer the most from the ongoing hostilities.

The Secretary-General urges all concerned to take further measures in this spirit, to ensure renewed momentum in the ongoing peace efforts by the Normandy Four, the Trilateral Contact Group and the Organization for Security and Co‑operation in Europe (OSCE), including by easing humanitarian access and conditions along the contact line, and enabling progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in line with Security Council resolution 2202 (2015).