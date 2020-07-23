Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the online dialogue on Europe’s Role in the World, hosted by the Jane Goodall Institute and the European Citizens’ Forum, in New York today:

I send my warmest greetings to Dr. Jane Goodall, Dr. Othmar Karas and the participants in this online dialogue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated vulnerabilities everywhere. It risks reversing progress on eradicating poverty and hunger, on gender equality, and on other Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Jane Goodall has been at the forefront of those warning that the systems on which we depend — food, trade, health and climate — are increasingly fragile, and that human actions have pushed nature beyond its limits. As we strive to respond and recover from the pandemic, we must find a better way to build back inclusive and sustainable economies and societies.

I welcome your initiative to host a top-level dialogue on Europe’s role in the world. Europe has a responsibility and an opportunity to play a central role in shaping the frameworks that govern our relationship with our planet and all life on it. I urge you to be bold and visionary in your thinking, and wish you every success.

Thank you.